Johnson, Lois Joy 90, loving mother, grandmother and friend died October 29, 2019. A visitation with family will be held from 6:00-8:00 pm, Monday, Nov. 4, at Broadway Mortuary. Funeral service 10:00 am, Tuesday, Nov. 5, in the chapel at Central Christian Church. She is survived by her daughters, Janet Johnson, Carol Shouse and Debbie (Dave) Edwards; son, Steve Johnson; sister, Charlotte Edmondson; 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Memorial with Central Christian Church Care Ministry. Share condolences at: www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 3, 2019
