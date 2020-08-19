LINDSBORG-Myers, Lois Louise 89, of Lindsborg passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Via Christie St. Francis, Wichita. Lois was born April 25, 1931 in Glen Elder, KS to the late Earl and Velma (Linton) White. Lois was the widow of the late Irvin Myers, her husband of 69 years. Lois was a wife and mother, a legal secretary, and a real estate agent. She was a member of the Evangelical Covenant Church in Lindsborg. She is survived by her daughter: Deborrah Wann Eberhart (David); son: John Myers (Debra); sister: Arleta Carlton; granddaughters: Erin Ashley Abuel (Dave), Tabitha Bach (Isaac), Alyssa Caudill (Drake), Crystal Sathyaraj (Jeevan), and Amanda Dick (Dustin); as well as 15 great-grandchildren. Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant daughter: Rebekah; brothers: Robert and Richard White; and sister: Alice Ramsey. Visitation will be Thursday, August 20 from 5-7PM at Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS. The funeral will be held 10:00 am on Friday, August 21 at the Evangelical Covenant Church, 102 S. Washington, Lindsborg, KS with Pastor Darrel Cooper officiating. Burial will be in Downs Cemetery, Downs , KS at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Evangelical Covenant Church or to the 700 Club. Memorials may be sent in care of Crick-Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS 67456. For more information or to leave condolences online, please visit www.crick-christiansfuneralhome.com
