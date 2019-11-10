Brooks, Lois M. Age 90, homemaker, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband Harry, brother Irvin Nester and grandson Michael Shane Brooks. A private service will be held. Survived by sons Steve (Sandi) Brooks, Randy Brooks and brother Vernon (Nadine) Nester, grandchildren Ashley Pepper, Chelsea Watry, Evan Pepper, Andrea Mesplay, great grandchild Gabriella Clark. In lieu of flowers memorial to Kansas Humane Society.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 10, 2019