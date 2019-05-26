DERBY-Roberts, Lois M. 80, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. She was born July 31, 1938 to James and Edna (Foote) Fowble in Montezuma, KS. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Roberts; son, Greg Roberts; and son-in-law, Jeff Tharp. Lois is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Jeff) Mohr and Susan (Daryl) Thomas; daughter-in-law, Christy Roberts; grandchildren, Ben Tharp, Carly Tharp, Sydney Thomas, Cole Thomas, Abby Roberts, and Nick Roberts; and great-grandson, Kayden Mason. Visitation: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 6 to 8 pm at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67210. Graveside Service: 10 am, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Mount Hope Cemetery, 28600 W. 93rd, Mt Hope, KS 67108. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ClearPath Hospice of Wichita LLC, 818 N. Emporia Ave. #307, Wichita, KS 67214. www.Reflection-Pointe.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 26, 2019