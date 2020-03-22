Ward, Lois M. 95, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Private family inurnment has been held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Survivors include husband Bill Hendrix; daughter Debbie (John) Wilson, all of Wichita; grandson Erik Wilson of Kansas City, KS.; brother Don (Elaine) Grimm of Goleta, CA; sister-in-law Eunice Grimm of Parker, CO.; extended family Janice (Steve) Eldridge and Steve (Patti) Hendrix, all of Wichita. Memorials to Andover United Methodist Church and Newton First Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com. Arrangements by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 22, 2020