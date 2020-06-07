Ward, Lois M. 95, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at The Oxford Grand in Wichita, Ks. She was born January 19, 1925 on a farm SE of Conway Springs, Ks. She graduated from Conway Springs High School in 1941 and received her BS degree from Kansas State University in 1945. She married Jack Leroy Ward on December 18, 1949 in Winfield Kansas. They had one daughter, Debbie. They were married for over 50 years before Jack's death on August 17, 2000. Lois worked at several hospitals in Kansas before moving to Newton, working as a medical technologist at Bethel Deaconess Hospital before moving to Axtell Hospital from 1956-1997. During that time she served as Supervisor of the Lab. Lois volunteered at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita where she met her second husband Bill Hendrix. They married on March 22, 2003 and lived in Wichita. Bill passed away on May 29, 2020. Lois was a member of First Presbyterian church in Newton, Andover United Methodist church and a member of the Order of Eastern Star for over 50 years. Survivors include daughter, Debbie Wilson and husband, John of Wichita; beloved grandson, Erik Wilson of Prairie Village, Ks; brother, Don Grimm and wife, Elaine of Goleta, Calif.; sister-in-law, Eunice Grimm of Lone Tree, Colo.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Lois is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and MayBelle Grimm; first husband, Jack; and brothers, Clyde, Dale, Glenn, Wayne and Dean Grimm. A private family inurnment has been held. Memorial with the First Presbyterian Church in Newton and the Andover United Methodist Church in Andover. Arrangements were by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.



