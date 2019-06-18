Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Margaret Froese. View Sign Service Information Buhler Mortuary - Buhler 120 N. Main Street Buhler , KS 67522 (620)-543-2220 Send Flowers Notice

Froese, Lois Margaret 78 years of age, passed away on June 17, 2019 at Wichita Presbyterian Manor. Lois was born in Wichita, to Albert and Leona Froese. Lois was "the rose between two thorns" as her two brothers, one older and one younger would often say. She was preceded in death by her parents and a niece, Cheryl Froese. Lois was a graduate of West High School class of 1958 and of Calvary Bible College where she received her degree in Christian Education. Lois had the privilege of growing up in a Christian family and came to know the Lord at an early age. She spent her life in ministry as an administrative professional with Wichita Bible Church where she worked for 48 years. She was affectionately known as the "church mother" because of her concern and care for the church family. In addition to those duties, she oversaw the staffing of the children's departments and made sure things ran smoothly on Sunday mornings. Lois was the church organist and also played piano. Her abilities greatly enhanced the music ministry of the church as she played for countless weddings, funerals, and choir cantatas. She leaves behind to cherish her memory two brothers, Jim Froese (Novy) of Topeka and Mark Froese (Gary Kushinsky) of St. Louis, MO; nephews, Tim Froese of Lawrence, and Kyle Froese (Shannon) of Hayward, WI; a niece, Kim Canas (Milton) of Albuquerque, NM; two great nieces; and an extended church family. Visitation with family present will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Buhler Mortuary. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at North Inman Cemetery. The public is welcome to attend. A celebration of life service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Wichita Bible Church, 633 S. Woodlawn. A memorial has been established with the Wichita Bible Church Missions Program and may be sent in care of the mortuary.

