Lois Price Hawkins
Hawkins, Lois Price passed away on Friday May 22, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, Aug. 14, at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 56 years John P., her son Dr. John A. and her sister Wanda Nuzum, She is survived by her daughter Laura of Leawood, KS, her son David (Judy) of Wichita, her sister Wanita Suhr (Tom) of Fairway and daughter-in-law Jennifer of Salt Lake City. Lois was very proud of her 5 grandchildren: Sarah Michaelson (Brian) of Spokane, WA; Annie of Salt Lake City, UT; John S. of Chicago, IL; Daniel of Kansas City, MO and Jessica of San Francisco, CA and loved by 3 great-grandchildren. Memorials to Eastminster Presbyterian Church and the Wichita Public Library Foundation. View expanded obituary and share condolences at www.Cozine.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Eastminster Presbyterian Church
