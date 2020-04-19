Neice, Lois R. 94, passed from this life on Friday 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by son, Joe Van Gfeller; daughter-in-law, Cathy Nunez; brother, Raymond Buskirk; sister Helen Marie Abraham; parents, Frank and Helen Buskirk; and nephew LeRoy Buskirk. She is survived by nephew, Richard (Marian) Abraham; Carl Van Buskirk; nieces, Marilyn (Ron) Walz; Jeanne (Jim) Gallagher; granddaughter, Kimberly Lee; three great grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren. Graveside service will be held 11:00 am Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Walnut Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, El Dorado. Culbertson-Smith Mortuary in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 19, 2020