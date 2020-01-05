GODDARD-Scheer, Lois "Maxine" Age 92, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Lois was born November 19, 1927 in Wichita, Kansas. Lois is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Scheer; son, Robert Scheer; one grandson; and brother, Donald Linnebur.. Lois is survived by her sons, Ted (Patty) Scheer, Gary (Patty) Scheer, Dan (Kate) Scheer, and Rick (Michelle) Scheer; daughters, Laurie (Glenn) Meng, and Marilyn (Tim) Zoglman; 17 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren; and sister, Pat Gorges. Services were previously held. Memorial contributions can be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, The Church of the Holy Spirit, or the Goddard Education Foundation. A special thank you to devoted caregivers Linda and Paula.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 5, 2020