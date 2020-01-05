Lois "Maxine" Scheer

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois "Maxine" Scheer.
Service Information
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-722-2100
Notice
Send Flowers

GODDARD-Scheer, Lois "Maxine" Age 92, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Lois was born November 19, 1927 in Wichita, Kansas. Lois is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Scheer; son, Robert Scheer; one grandson; and brother, Donald Linnebur.. Lois is survived by her sons, Ted (Patty) Scheer, Gary (Patty) Scheer, Dan (Kate) Scheer, and Rick (Michelle) Scheer; daughters, Laurie (Glenn) Meng, and Marilyn (Tim) Zoglman; 17 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren; and sister, Pat Gorges. Services were previously held. Memorial contributions can be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, The Church of the Holy Spirit, or the Goddard Education Foundation. A special thank you to devoted caregivers Linda and Paula.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 722-2100
funeral home direction icon