Lois Wright
August 17, 1943 - November 19, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 77, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, entered her Heavenly home on November 19, 2020. A celebration of her life will immediately follow the 10:00 am service at Summit Church, Sunday, November 29, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Pastor Joe Wright; daughter, Laura (Dr. Joe) Sack; granddaughter, Sydney Schlueter; brother, Chadwick Cook, all of Wichita; and sister, Margaret (Phillip) Ho of Shillong, India. A memorial has been established with Summit Church (new live streaming equipment), 10225 E. Kellogg Ave., Wichita, KS 67207. View expanded obituary and share condolences at www.cozine.com
. Services by Cozine Memorial Group – Broadway Mortuary.