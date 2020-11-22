1/1
Lois Wright
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Wright
August 17, 1943 - November 19, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 77, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, entered her Heavenly home on November 19, 2020. A celebration of her life will immediately follow the 10:00 am service at Summit Church, Sunday, November 29, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Pastor Joe Wright; daughter, Laura (Dr. Joe) Sack; granddaughter, Sydney Schlueter; brother, Chadwick Cook, all of Wichita; and sister, Margaret (Phillip) Ho of Shillong, India. A memorial has been established with Summit Church (new live streaming equipment), 10225 E. Kellogg Ave., Wichita, KS 67207. View expanded obituary and share condolences at www.cozine.com. Services by Cozine Memorial Group – Broadway Mortuary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Celebration of Life
Summit Church
Send Flowers
NOV
29
Service
10:00 AM
Summit Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 21, 2020
Joe
i’m praying for the comfort I know JESUS is giving you to continue every day you live
until you are re-united with your sweetheart
in HEAVEN !!!!!!

STEVE PIERCE
Steve Pierce
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved