Tate, Lola C. 91, passed away on April 18, 2019. Aunt Lola as she was referred to by all that knew her, was born on November 12, 1927 in Chicago Heights IL. Aunt Lola was survived by her nieces and nephews and two generations that followed. Services will be Thursday at Ascension Lutheran, Tyler Rd, Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 21, 2019