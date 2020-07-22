1/1
Lola Darlene Wilks
1936 - 2020
Wilks, Lola Darlene 84, joined her God peacefully on July 19, 2020. She was surrounded by her family. She was born on February 13, 1936 in Dodge City, Kansas to John Henry and Bertha Niedens. Lola was an avid Christian and lifelong Lutheran parishioner in Hoisington, Great Bend, and Wichita. She loved the Lord and put her trust in Him. Survivors: her beloved husband Ed; children, Pam Clinger, Kevin (Deanna) Karst, Brian Karst, Kristal (Brad) Stevens, Kathy Hardison, Doug (Lori) Wilks; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and two sisters. Visitation 1-8 Thursday, July 23 at Smith Mortuary, 1415 Rock Rd., Derby. Graveside Service 10am Friday, July 24 at Friends Cemetery, 13265 SW 180th St, Rose Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lola's memory to Reformation Lutheran Church, 7601 E 13th St. North, Wichita, KS 67206 or Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E Rockhill St, Wichita, KS 67206.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Derby
JUL
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Friends Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Derby
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
