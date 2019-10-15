Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lola Hartley. View Sign Service Information Broadway Mortuary 1147 South Broadway Street Wichita , KS 67211 (316)-262-3435 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM East Heights United Methodist Church 4407 E. Douglas Avenue Wichita , KS View Map Send Flowers Notice

Hartley, Lola Hartley, Lola Grace, 13, was born on April 28, 2006 and gained her angel wings on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Lola is survived by her parents, Scott and Gwen Hartley; brother, Cal Hartley; grandparents, Jim and Cheryl Hartley and Jack and Lynn Pohlenz; uncles and aunts, Brett and Lynda Hartley, Tom and Margo Wagner, Jill Pohlenz; cousins, Maranda, Ali, Elisabeth, Christina, Madeline, and Thomas; her doggy soulmate, Cash; and her trusty, yellow accomplice, Bok. Lola is preceded in death by her big sister, Claire. Quite simply, their souls were never destined to be apart. We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Lola's special caregivers, Tracey Sims, Charcie Cook, Rachel Johnstone, and Hannah Seirer; and nurses, Lucille Chapman, Luqueeda Franklin, Beverly Bruce, and Stephanie Pemberton. Despite her disabilities, Lola exhibited superhuman strength daily, an incredible will to live, and was absolutely, unequivocally a spiritual giant in this world. Our feisty girl who never once struggled to let people know how she felt will never be forgotten by everyone whose life she touched. A celebration of Lola's life will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, October 18 at East Heights United Methodist Church, 4407 E. Douglas Avenue in Wichita, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Ronald McDonald House, 551 N. Hillside Street, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67214. Share condolences at



Hartley, Lola Hartley, Lola Grace, 13, was born on April 28, 2006 and gained her angel wings on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Lola is survived by her parents, Scott and Gwen Hartley; brother, Cal Hartley; grandparents, Jim and Cheryl Hartley and Jack and Lynn Pohlenz; uncles and aunts, Brett and Lynda Hartley, Tom and Margo Wagner, Jill Pohlenz; cousins, Maranda, Ali, Elisabeth, Christina, Madeline, and Thomas; her doggy soulmate, Cash; and her trusty, yellow accomplice, Bok. Lola is preceded in death by her big sister, Claire. Quite simply, their souls were never destined to be apart. We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Lola's special caregivers, Tracey Sims, Charcie Cook, Rachel Johnstone, and Hannah Seirer; and nurses, Lucille Chapman, Luqueeda Franklin, Beverly Bruce, and Stephanie Pemberton. Despite her disabilities, Lola exhibited superhuman strength daily, an incredible will to live, and was absolutely, unequivocally a spiritual giant in this world. Our feisty girl who never once struggled to let people know how she felt will never be forgotten by everyone whose life she touched. A celebration of Lola's life will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, October 18 at East Heights United Methodist Church, 4407 E. Douglas Avenue in Wichita, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Ronald McDonald House, 551 N. Hillside Street, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67214. Share condolences at www.cozinememorial.com . Services by Broadway Mortuary. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close