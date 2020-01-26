Harris, Lola J. 71, of Wichita passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. Lola was born July 2, 1948. She attended Southeast H.S. '66 and Emporia State College. Lola is predeceased in death by her parents, Helen C. Harris and Roy E. Harris. She is survived by her siblings, Lessie Harris and Will Harris, nieces Lindsay Tholl (Brian), children Sage and Lilah and Devon Berke (Austin), children Griffin, Savannah and Saylor. Lola was a Legal Secretary for many years, working both large and small firms in Wichita, Memphis, Houston and Greenwich, CT. Memorial Services are scheduled for March 6, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, Wichita, Kansas.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 26, 2020