Kurtz, Lola J. 59, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Visitation: Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm with family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm and Funeral: 10:00 am, Monday, July 29, 2019, both at Prairie Trail Cowboy Church, 8552 S. Broadway, Haysville, Kansas 67060. Preceded in death by her parents, Wanda and Herbert Gray Sr. and sister, Joyce Johnson. Surviors: husband, Barry Kurtz; children, Charley Kurtz (Kristi), Randy Kurtz (Kelley), Jason Kurtz (Crystal); 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Wanda Bupp (Randy); brother, Jr. Gray (Brashell); and her beloved dog, Bella. A memorial has been established with Prairie Trail Cowboy Church, 8552 S. Broadway, Haysville KS 67060.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 26, 2019