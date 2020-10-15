Lola M. Jacobs

November 1, 1934 - October 7, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Lola went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 7, 2020. Preceded in death are her parents, Mr. and Mrs. John S. Waggoner / Lena L.; her two sisters, Faye Hamilton of Kirksville, MO and Sharon Masnick of Hemingway, SC; her husband, Theodore C. Jacobs; and her two children, Janet Jacobs Fox and Leonard Jacobs. Lola was born in Jefferson, Missouri and grew up on a farm in Kirksville, Missouri. She met the love of her life, Theodore Jacobs and married in June of 1952. She was blessed with her two children, Janet in 1955 and Leonard in 1957. After marrying Ted she was blessed, as she became a pastor's wife with busy schedules and moving frequently to such places as Iowa, Missouri, Kansas: KC., Pittsburg, Greensburg, Ark City and Wichita. The Lord gave Ted and Lola many adventures and blessings as they traveled in serving Him. Lola's employment outside of the home was with Union State Bank in Ark City and First National Bank (Intrust) in Wichita until she retired at the age of sixty-five. She was a passionate loving woman. Her family and friends will agree. She will be missed greatly by all, including her last feline named "Zuri". Many thanks to the staff at Ascension Via Christi - Ridge for the care they provided to Lola. Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 17, at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.





