Tregellas, Loren "Treg" 84, retired Beechcraft engineer, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. Treg was born in Iuka, Kansas on January 28, 1935. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Martha; son, Phillip Tregellas (Rosa); daughters, Joy Hansen (David) and Carol McRoy; step-children, Shawn Taylor (Wendy) and Sara VanDeCreek (Matt); 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life Service: 10:30am Monday, March 11, 2019, Haysville United Methodist Church, 601 E. Grand, Haysville. Memorials to Kansas Food Bank or the Lord's Diner-"No one should go to bed hungry".
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 10, 2019