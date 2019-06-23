Winders, Loren 98, loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, died June 20, 2019. Visitation with family, 6:00-8:00 pm, Friday, June 28th, at Broadway Mortuary. Funeral service, 10:00 am, Saturday, June 29th, at Broadway Mortuary Chapel. Loren was born on June 22, 1920 in Wichita, Kansas. He graduated in 1938 from Wichita East High School. Following 3 years at Wichita University, he proudly served in the 41st Army Infantry in the South Pacific during WWII. Loren worked as a lithographer at McCormick-Armstrong and was instrumental in founding the Kansas Firefighters Museum. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ira and Minnie Winders, wife, Rebecca "Becky" Winders and brothers, Elvin and Eldon Winders. Survivors include his daughters, Jane (Peter) Richardson and Ann Winders; grandson, Travis (Kayla) Richardson and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with the Kansas Firefighters Museum and Clear Path Hospice. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 23, 2019