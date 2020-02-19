Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorene M. Frazell. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

COLWICH-Frazell, Lorene M. 84, died Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Colwich, KS. She was born October 23, 1935 at Lebo, KS to Clarence John and Nola (Birdine) Small. She earned her bachelor's degree from the College of Emporia and a master's degree from Wichita University. She was a kindergarten teacher for 36 years, teaching in Lucas, Florence, and Emporia, prior to moving to Halstead in 1972. She retired from U.S.D. 440 Halstead-Bentley in 1999. On June 9 1957 she married Gerald E. Frazell at Reading, KS. He preceded her in death April 12, 2008. Survivors include daughter, Julie Freund, Wichita; son, Jeff Frazell, Halstead; brother, David Small, Port St. Lucie, FL; sister, Carol (Dennis) Lebbin, Ellinwood, KS; sisters-in-law, Betty and Fran Small, Lebo, KS; and Sharon Frazell, Salina, KS; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brothers, Donald and John Small; sister, Frances Small; one grandchild and one great-grandchild. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, Halstead with Rev. Dr. Dyton Owen officiating. Private family inurnment will be in Halstead Cemetery. Memorials may be given to U.S.D. 440 or the in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.

COLWICH-Frazell, Lorene M. 84, died Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Colwich, KS. She was born October 23, 1935 at Lebo, KS to Clarence John and Nola (Birdine) Small. She earned her bachelor's degree from the College of Emporia and a master's degree from Wichita University. She was a kindergarten teacher for 36 years, teaching in Lucas, Florence, and Emporia, prior to moving to Halstead in 1972. She retired from U.S.D. 440 Halstead-Bentley in 1999. On June 9 1957 she married Gerald E. Frazell at Reading, KS. He preceded her in death April 12, 2008. Survivors include daughter, Julie Freund, Wichita; son, Jeff Frazell, Halstead; brother, David Small, Port St. Lucie, FL; sister, Carol (Dennis) Lebbin, Ellinwood, KS; sisters-in-law, Betty and Fran Small, Lebo, KS; and Sharon Frazell, Salina, KS; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brothers, Donald and John Small; sister, Frances Small; one grandchild and one great-grandchild. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, Halstead with Rev. Dr. Dyton Owen officiating. Private family inurnment will be in Halstead Cemetery. Memorials may be given to U.S.D. 440 or the in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.