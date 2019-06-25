Loretta (Sunny) Cummings

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loretta (Sunny) Cummings.
Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Notice
Send Flowers

Cummings, Loretta (Sunny) 81, retired Auditor for Midwest Service Bureau, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019. Visitation with family will be 6-8 pm, Wednesday, June 26, at Broadway Mortuary and Funeral Service will be 1 pm, Thursday, June 27, at Summit Church. Graveside Service to follow at 4:30 pm, at Toronto Cemetery in Toronto, KS. She was preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Virginia Cline. Survivors include her beloved husband, Robert Cummings; sons, Rick Mae, Michael (Shelly) Decker, Les (Kim) Decker and Tom Decker; daughter, Stephnnie Decker; and 41 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with Summit Church. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon