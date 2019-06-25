Cummings, Loretta (Sunny) 81, retired Auditor for Midwest Service Bureau, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019. Visitation with family will be 6-8 pm, Wednesday, June 26, at Broadway Mortuary and Funeral Service will be 1 pm, Thursday, June 27, at Summit Church. Graveside Service to follow at 4:30 pm, at Toronto Cemetery in Toronto, KS. She was preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Virginia Cline. Survivors include her beloved husband, Robert Cummings; sons, Rick Mae, Michael (Shelly) Decker, Les (Kim) Decker and Tom Decker; daughter, Stephnnie Decker; and 41 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with Summit Church. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 25, 2019