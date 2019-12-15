Loretta Deloris "Toots or Tootsie" Harden (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loretta Deloris "Toots or Tootsie" Harden.
Service Information
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-4422
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
226 N Elizabeth
Wichita, KS
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Harden, Loretta Deloris "Toots or Tootsie" LMHT at Via Christi Hospital and Homemaker, passed away Dec. 8, 2019. Born to Jessie Martin on Nov. 12, 1942 in Dora Missouri. Survived by her husband of 59 years. George Harden; children, Ella Sherresa Thornell "Sherre", Lisa Harden, DeeAnna Harden (Rocky Anderson) and Marcie Leah Harden. 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 3 step-great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held at 226 N Elizabeth, Wichita KS, on Sunday Dec. 29 from 1 to 5 p.m. For full obituary please go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.