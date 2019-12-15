Harden, Loretta Deloris "Toots or Tootsie" LMHT at Via Christi Hospital and Homemaker, passed away Dec. 8, 2019. Born to Jessie Martin on Nov. 12, 1942 in Dora Missouri. Survived by her husband of 59 years. George Harden; children, Ella Sherresa Thornell "Sherre", Lisa Harden, DeeAnna Harden (Rocky Anderson) and Marcie Leah Harden. 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 3 step-great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held at 226 N Elizabeth, Wichita KS, on Sunday Dec. 29 from 1 to 5 p.m. For full obituary please go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 15, 2019