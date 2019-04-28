Loretta J. Nicholson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loretta J. Nicholson.
Service Information
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-722-2100
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Nicholson, Loretta J. 79, passed away on April 26, 2019. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother. Loretta was a member of Sharon Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school in the children's department and worked in the nursery. She is preceded by parents; 4 brothers and 1 sister. Loretta is survived by husband of almost 62 years, L.D. "Dexter" Nicholson; son, Alan Nicholson and daughter, Dana (Tim) Bishop. Funeral service is 10:00 am Friday May 3, 2019 at Resthaven Mortuary. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior. Memorials may be given to Sharon Baptist Church - Children's Ministry, 2221 Oliver, Wichita, KS 67218.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 722-2100
funeral home direction icon