Nicholson, Loretta J. 79, passed away on April 26, 2019. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother. Loretta was a member of Sharon Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school in the children's department and worked in the nursery. She is preceded by parents; 4 brothers and 1 sister. Loretta is survived by husband of almost 62 years, L.D. "Dexter" Nicholson; son, Alan Nicholson and daughter, Dana (Tim) Bishop. Funeral service is 10:00 am Friday May 3, 2019 at Resthaven Mortuary. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior. Memorials may be given to Sharon Baptist Church - Children's Ministry, 2221 Oliver, Wichita, KS 67218.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 28, 2019