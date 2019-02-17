Loretta Lee French

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loretta Lee French.

French, Loretta Lee 86, retired 34 year Beechcraft Program Analyst, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019. Funeral Service will be 1:30 pm, Wednesday, February 20, at Hope Community Church in Andover, KS. Interment to follow at Andover Cemetery. She was preceded in death by parents, William and Willie King; and siblings, William King and Doris Dutton. Survivors include beloved husband, Donald French; daughters, Carmen (Virgil) Robison, Carolyn (Eric) Dean, Donna (Rick) Haywood and Brenda (David) Fields; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with Hope Community Church, 1831 E. 21st St., Andover, KS 67002. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
logo
Funeral Home
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon