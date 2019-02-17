French, Loretta Lee 86, retired 34 year Beechcraft Program Analyst, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019. Funeral Service will be 1:30 pm, Wednesday, February 20, at Hope Community Church in Andover, KS. Interment to follow at Andover Cemetery. She was preceded in death by parents, William and Willie King; and siblings, William King and Doris Dutton. Survivors include beloved husband, Donald French; daughters, Carmen (Virgil) Robison, Carolyn (Eric) Dean, Donna (Rick) Haywood and Brenda (David) Fields; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with Hope Community Church, 1831 E. 21st St., Andover, KS 67002. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 17, 2019