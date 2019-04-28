Stengel, Loretta "Lorrie" Lynn 53, passed away April 26, 2019. Lorrie is survived by her children, Kiri (Scott) Batt, Kory (Kailia) Stengel, John (Tracy) Stengel, Telina (Kyle) Herman, and Cameron (Kate) Stengel; brothers, John (Lin) Inkelaar and Ronald Inkelaar; sisters, Rose Marie Alcorn, Mariette Walker, Betty Joyce (Lee) Williams, Cathy (John) Morrison, and Linda King; and 9 grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Monday, April 29 from 5-7 PM and funeral service on Tuesday, April 30, at 10:00 AM, both at Resthaven Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 28, 2019