Howell, Loretta Mae (Tyson) 89, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. Loretta was born to Arthur and Bessie Tyson in Haysville, KS on March 30, 1930. Preceding her in death were her parents; her sister, Virginia Clark; sister-in-law, Mary K. Tyson; and her two sons, Michael and Randy Howell. Loretta is survived by her daughter, Kathleen McEntire (Kent); brother, Jerry Tyson; grandchildren, Karie Ann Totman, Kane McEntire (Leslie), Keith McEntire (Leah), Jeremy Howell, Leah Howell, Randy Howell, Jr. (Jacqueline), and Scott Howell (Tracy); 12 great-grandchildren. She was the best mom and grandma, and she will be missed. Funeral Service, 10:30 am, Monday, June 24, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway, Visitation with family will be one hour prior to services at 9:30 am. Burial will be at White Chapel Cemetery. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 22, 2019