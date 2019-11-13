Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loretta P. King. View Sign Service Information Miles Funeral Home 851 State Hwy 253 Winfield , AL 35594 (205)-487-6405 Send Flowers Notice

King, Loretta P. 88, Wichita, Kan., died November 7, 2019. Born November 25, 1930 in Winfield, Kansas, she was the daughter of Everett and June (Goodwin) Weathers. She was raised and received her education in the Winfield area. She was united in marriage to Ralph King on September 21, 1946 in Winfield. The couple made their first home in Winfield before moving to Kingman in 1953. In 1965, they moved to Garden City for a year, before moving to Wichita in 1966. Loretta made her life as a homemaker, raising the family's six children, as well as five nieces and nephews. She enjoyed going for Sunday drives and spending time with family. She was a member of City Life Church in Wichita and the American Baptist Women. Her family includes her husband of 73 years Ralph King, Wichita; her children, Sonja (Don) Thompson; Rhonda (Brad) Bryant; Randall (Rhonda) King; Richard (Patty) King; Valerie Engelken; Rodney (Jana) King; her sisters, Lucretia (Carl) Mobley; Sherry Miller; 26 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Loretta was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles, Wesley, and Everett Weathers, and a sister Caroline Nichols. Services will be Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Miles Funeral Service in Winfield. Interment will follow at Memorial Lawn Cemetery north of Arkansas City. Visitation at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 to 8 P.M. The family will greet friends from 4 to 6 that evening. A memorial has been established in Loretta's name for Huntington's Disease Foundation. Contributions may be made through the funeral home.

www.milesfuneralservice.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 13, 2019

