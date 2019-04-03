Hoppock, Lori Ann 55, beloved wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend, passed away March 29, 2019. A celebration of her life will take place at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 6, at Central Christian Church. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Kevin Hoppock; son, Taylor (Lauren) Hoppock; daughters, Jennifer (John) Hoppock Frankenfield and Catherine (Jared) Hoppock Harvey, all of Wichita; parents, Gary and Elaine Greer of Wichita; sister, Brenda (Kevin) Hoyt of Denver; brother, Greg (Archaree) Greer of Wichita; and grandchildren, Avery and Caroline Hoppock. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Northridge Friends Church and Trinity Academy. View expanded obituary and share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 3, 2019