Service Information
Senter-Smith Mortuary
501 SE Louis Blvd.
Mulvane , KS 67110
(316)-777-1632
Memorial service
2:00 PM
A private memorial service will be held and a Zoom link will be made available.

MULVANE-Branine, Lori Age 58, went to be with the Lord on April 18, 2020 at her home in Mulvane, Ks. Born in Stafford, Lori later graduated from Campus High School, and achieved her B.S. in Elementary Education from Southwestern College, and a Master's in Education from Baker University. She dedicated her life to loving and serving the children of Belle Plaine as a Kindergarten Teacher and later Librarian at Belle Plaine Elementary School (BPES). A private memorial service will be held 2:00 pm Friday, April 24, 2020. A Zoom link will be made available. Lori was preceded in death by Father, Glenn C Hayes; Sister, LaRonda Hayes; Brother, Aaron Hayes; Grandparents, Melvin and Frankie Widup, and Wanda Hill-Gebhart. She is survived by her Husband, Terry D Branine; Sons, Tyler D Branine (Mariah) and Landon C Branine (Amy); and grandchildren, Hali R Branine and Lane C Branine; Father, William M and Phyllis Hill; Mother Janice R Hayes; Sisters, LeAnne R Allen, Lyssa M Kelley, and Melissa A Youmans; and many beloved nieces and nephews. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lori Branine Library Memorial Fund for the BPES Library c/o Carson Bank, PO Box 158, Mulvane, KS 67110. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



