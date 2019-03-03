Leslie, Lori Clarene 62, passed at home on Feb 21, 2019. Born Aug 6, 1956 in CA, she was the daughter of (late) Earl F. Leslie Jr. & Ella (Hays) Leslie. A South High grad, John Wayne fan, cancer survivor, & Friend of the Wichita Chpt of Pink Heals. Survived by daughter Rebecca Fouts of PA; her mother, brothers Kerry & Kevin, and a large extended family. Preceded by her father & sister Elaine. Memorial service at 1:30pm Sa Mar 23, Glenn Park Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to www.victoryinthevalley.org
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 3, 2019