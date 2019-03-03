Lori Clarene Leslie

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lori Clarene Leslie.

Leslie, Lori Clarene 62, passed at home on Feb 21, 2019. Born Aug 6, 1956 in CA, she was the daughter of (late) Earl F. Leslie Jr. & Ella (Hays) Leslie. A South High grad, John Wayne fan, cancer survivor, & Friend of the Wichita Chpt of Pink Heals. Survived by daughter Rebecca Fouts of PA; her mother, brothers Kerry & Kevin, and a large extended family. Preceded by her father & sister Elaine. Memorial service at 1:30pm Sa Mar 23, Glenn Park Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to www.victoryinthevalley.org
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.