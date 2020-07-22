1/1
Lori E. Bingham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bingham, Lori E. 57, Registered Nurse at Salina Regional Health Center, passed away July 18, 2020. Visitation Thursday 5 to 7 p.m., Funeral Service Friday 10:00 a.m., both at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary with burial following at Greenwood Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald McGregor; brothers-in-law, Tom Sims and Darrell Comstock. Survivors include her children, Derek Michael Kraus, Nicolas Scott Kraus, Matthew Aaron Kraus, Jordan Taylor Kraus, Aaron Thomas Bingham; mother, Kathryn McGregor; siblings, Phillip McGregor, Debbie (Chris) Hanna, Donnie (Wendy) McGregor, Shelly Sims, Rhonda (Jim) Menard, Cheri Comstock, Gina (Roy) English, Ben (Michele) McGregor; 5 grandchildren, Tory Maris, Noah Lank, Hazel Gray, Aaliyah Mitchell, Cylis Mitchell; and many, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins whom she cherished. The family would like to thank Lori's work family at Salina Regional Hospital and her friends for all their love and support through her illness.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Burial
Greenwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary
201 South Hydraulic
Wichita, KS 67211
3162630244
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved