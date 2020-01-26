Hull, Lorna Leslie 72, retired Accounting Clerk for Murfin Drilling Company, died Thursday, January 23, 2020. Private family services to be held. Preceded in death by her parents, John Purcell and Lorna Lillian Laughlin; husband, Ralph Hull, Jr. Survived by her sister-in-law, Linda (Mark) Moore of Plano, TX; brother-in-law, Larry Hull of Wichita, KS; numerous other relatives & friends. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 26, 2020