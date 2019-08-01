MT. HOPE-Henderson, Lorna Sue 82, passed away on Tuesday, July 29, 2019 in Wichita, Ks. She was born Jan. 13, 1937 in Wichita, Ks. the daughter of Lorne and Ione (Roberts) Jones. She is survived by her husband, Jack Henderson, Children: Steven (Cheryl) Brunin, Todd (Amy) Brunin, Ronda (Ron) Hall, Michael (Michelle) Brunin, Andi (Jerry) Martin, Amy (Myron) Engels, Angela (Kelly) Simon, Jack C. Henderson, Jr., Jamie Boswell, and Alicia, 28 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Mary Brunin, Grandchildren, Jason Brunin, Gavin Brunin, Great-grandsons, Aiden and Brent Wiseman. Memorial Funds to or to the . Visitation on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wulf-Ast Mortuary in Mt. Hope, Ks. Funeral Service on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Wulf-Ast Mortuary in Mt. Hope, Ks. Interment will follow in the MPLt. Hope, Cemetery. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Mt. Hope, Ks.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 1, 2019