HUTCHINSON-Johnson, Lorraine Janet 87, went to be with her loved ones in Heaven on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She was born November 30, 1931 to Clarence Anderson and Violet (Koons) Anderson in Lindsborg, Kansas. Lorraine resided in Mulvane for 54 years and moved to Pleasant Hills in Hutchinson. She worked as Secretary for Train's Construction in Lindsborg and as a cook in the Mulvane Grade School. Her last job was in the Mulvane Recreational Art Department. She loved to work with flowers both inside and outside and pursued interests in ceramics, and was an avid rock collector. Lorraine also enjoyed camping with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Armin W. Johnson; son Douglas W. Johnson; sister, Aileen Christenson. Lorraine is survived by her children, Janet C. Fairbank, Gregory S. (Marla) Johnson; two grandchildren, Christina (Nick) Smith, Lindsey (Aidan Cattermole) Fairbank; great-grandchildren, Jaycen and Kara Smith; sister, Erma (Don) Roberts; brother-in-law, Rev. J. Rolland Christenson; and numerous other loving family and friends. Visitation: Sun., Dec. 1, 2019, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, 501 SE Louis Blvd. Mulvane, 67110. Family will greet friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Funeral Service: 10 a.m., Mon., Dec. 2 at Smith Mortuary. Interment to follow at Mulvane Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mulvane United Methodist Church Choir, 107 S. Central Ave., Mulvane, 67110.



HUTCHINSON-Johnson, Lorraine Janet 87, went to be with her loved ones in Heaven on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She was born November 30, 1931 to Clarence Anderson and Violet (Koons) Anderson in Lindsborg, Kansas. Lorraine resided in Mulvane for 54 years and moved to Pleasant Hills in Hutchinson. She worked as Secretary for Train's Construction in Lindsborg and as a cook in the Mulvane Grade School. Her last job was in the Mulvane Recreational Art Department. She loved to work with flowers both inside and outside and pursued interests in ceramics, and was an avid rock collector. Lorraine also enjoyed camping with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Armin W. Johnson; son Douglas W. Johnson; sister, Aileen Christenson. Lorraine is survived by her children, Janet C. Fairbank, Gregory S. (Marla) Johnson; two grandchildren, Christina (Nick) Smith, Lindsey (Aidan Cattermole) Fairbank; great-grandchildren, Jaycen and Kara Smith; sister, Erma (Don) Roberts; brother-in-law, Rev. J. Rolland Christenson; and numerous other loving family and friends. Visitation: Sun., Dec. 1, 2019, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, 501 SE Louis Blvd. Mulvane, 67110. Family will greet friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Funeral Service: 10 a.m., Mon., Dec. 2 at Smith Mortuary. Interment to follow at Mulvane Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mulvane United Methodist Church Choir, 107 S. Central Ave., Mulvane, 67110. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 1, 2019

