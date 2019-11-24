Ripley, Lorraine Pearl (Jimison) a longstanding resident of Wichita, Kansas, but recently residing in Tolar, Texas died on November 19, 2019 at the age of 98. Lorraine is survived by her daughter Teresa M. (Ripley) Atchley and her son-in-law Curtis W. Atchley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ripley of Wichita, Kansas. She was the last of a generation of nine depression era brothers and sisters to include Horace Jimison, Lyle Jimison, Robert Jimison, Dortha (Jimison) Sanford, Wanda (Jimison) Gere, Howard Jimison, Marjorie (Jimison) Tribue, and Russell Jimison. Lorraine was born in Stafford, Kansas on March 16, 1921 to William Jimison and Minnie (Haworth) Jimison. She attended Stafford High School and earned her high school diploma in 1939. She then pursued a career as a secretary at Beech Aircraft, during and just beyond the period of World World II. Lorraine was involved in the United Methodist Women's Group where she served as the social organizer and treasurer. She enjoyed traveling with her husband to various Civil War venues and she enjoyed attending Dallas Mavericks' basketball games with her daughter and son-in-law. She always started her day by reading the local newspaper and when that task was completed, she enjoyed working crossword puzzles, word search puzzles, and beating all challengers in dominos. To memorialize Lorraine's wonderful life, please consider making an online donation to the at the website .

