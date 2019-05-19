Wagner, Lorraine age 89, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. Lorraine was born June 8, 1929 in Wichita, the daughter of Glenn and Roe Zella (Mills) Wilson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard; and a brother, Gene Wilson. Survivors include: children, Marilyn (Rick) Dickens, David Wagner, Rhonda (Tony) Harrison, Kevin (Tammy) Wagner; siblings, Gary (Diane) Wilson, Glenda Hurlock, and Carol (Mike) Bowen; grandchildren, Joshua, Michael, James, Jessica, Kaitlin, Emily, Lori, Aaron, Amanda, and Savannah; and 13 great grandchildren. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, May 20, at DeVorss-Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary, 201 S. Hydraulic. Burial will follow in Wichita Park Cemetery. A memorial has been established with Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047 and Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill St., Ste. 403, Wichita, KS 67206.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 19, 2019