Hale, LouAnn (Johnson) 71, went home to be with the lord on May 20, 2020. Born Nov 11, 1948 to her late parents, Wanda and Otto Johnson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hale of Wichita, KS and her brother, Dick Johnson of San Clementa, California. She was married to Ralph Hancock on August 2, 1969. She was re-married to Robert Hale in 1989. She is survived by her sister, Sharon Bass of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. LouAnn is also survived by her ex-husband,; Ralph Hancock; son, Brandon Hancock; daughter, Kimberly Hancock; and both of her grandkids, Hayden and Hayley Hancock. LouAnn was a retired Court Reporter, was a supporter of her church and Animals rights. She loved her grandkids so much and would not miss a game or event they were in. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Beauties and Beasts Animal Rescue. www.bakerfhvc.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 24, 2020.
