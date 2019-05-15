Alaniz, Louis V. 86, retired painter, passed on Dec. 14, 2018. Louis "Louie" originally from Wichita, moved to California and resided in Sylmar with wife, Dale. They have three children: daughters, Clara Garner, Donna Peterson; and son, Kenney Alaniz. He has five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Joseph and Julia Alaniz; brother, Cruz Alaniz; and sisters, Delores Alaniz and Shirley Rizo, all from Wichita. There will be a graveside service on May 17th 11:00 a.m at Calvary Cemetery, 610. Vassar St., Wichita, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 15, 2019