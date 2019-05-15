Louis V. Alaniz

Guest Book
  • "You are and always will be missed uncle Lewey. Thank you..."
    - Sherrie Keeney
Service Information
Graveside service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
610 Vassar St.
Wichita, KS
Notice
Alaniz, Louis V. 86, retired painter, passed on Dec. 14, 2018. Louis "Louie" originally from Wichita, moved to California and resided in Sylmar with wife, Dale. They have three children: daughters, Clara Garner, Donna Peterson; and son, Kenney Alaniz. He has five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Joseph and Julia Alaniz; brother, Cruz Alaniz; and sisters, Delores Alaniz and Shirley Rizo, all from Wichita. There will be a graveside service on May 17th 11:00 a.m at Calvary Cemetery, 610. Vassar St., Wichita, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 15, 2019
