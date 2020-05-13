Passman, Louisa Nixon passed away in her sleep on May 8, 2020, at Reed's Cove nursing home in Wichita, Kansas. Louisa was born in Great Bend, Kansas on September 2, 1917, the second of four children of William and Blanche Nixon. She studied nursing in Halstead, Kansas, and after becoming a registered nurse, moved to Kansas City, Missouri, where she met her husband, Dr. Harold Passman. She was the loving mother of two sons, Lex and Steve, and was happiest when she was surrounded by her sons, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Louisa loved all things domestic and was an especially good cook. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed ballroom dancing for many years. Louisa was preceded in death by her son, Lex Passman. She is survived by her son, Dr. Steven (Patty) Passman of Wichita, KS; daughter-in-law, Joan Passman of Oakland, CA; her grandchildren, Hilary Passman, Zach Passman, Naomi Passman, Tamara King, Aaron Passman, Alexa Daily, Emily Ridder and Mackenzie Martin; and 14 great-grandchildren. Louisa will be buried in Great Bend Cemetery, Great Bend, Kansas. Pursuant to her wishes, there will be no memorial service.



