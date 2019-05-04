Brooks, Louise Age 88, beloved wife and mother was born May 5, 1930 in her home near Kiowa, Kansas. She was the daughter of Wayne and Helen Newkirk (Hauck). She lived her early life in Medicine Lodge and Greensburg, Kansas before moving to Wichita as a teenager and graduated from North High School. She met and married Val Gene Brooks in 1951 and unto this union were born three children; Larry Val, Jeffrey Wayne, and Trudy Ann (French). She moved with her family to Wellington, Harper, Haysville, Winfield, and finally Oxford, KS. She had been a member of the Epsilon Sigma Alpha Alpha Theta Chapter and United Methodist Church. She enjoyed her years as a bookkeeper at Fourth National Bank in Wichita, KS. She loved to read, work crosswords and enjoyed bird watching. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Val G. Brooks, a grandson Daniel Boone Brooks, and a great-granddaughter Cadence Johnston. She is survived by her sister Ora Keller of Albuquerque, NM, son Larry and wife Shirley of Newton, son Jeff and wife Pamela of Haysville, daughter Trudy and husband Nathan of Oxford, grandchildren, Carey Brooks Johnston of Gardner, KS., Jared Brooks and wife Mandi of Fort Worth, TX, Sasha and husband Andre Kosminski of Newton, Eli and wife Lindsay French of Oxford, Reuben French of Oxford, Samuel and wife Caitlin French of Winfield, Uriah French of Oxford, Todd Grant of Wichita, Phillip and Rachel Grant of Wichita and great-grandchildren, Jordon Brooks, Casey Brooks, Amanda Brooks, Kalie Kosminski, Peighton Johnston, Jack French, Ben French, and Elliot J. Grant. There will be a service Monday, May 6, 2019 at Old Mission Mortuary. A Memorial has been established with Rivercross Hospice in Winfield, Kansas or the MS Society.

