Solomon, Louise C. 92, Oil Company Accountant, passed away on August 22, 2020. Born in Kansas City, Missouri on December 31, 1927 to Oscar and Margaret (Foley) Kohlbeck. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Melvin, her daughter, Mary Stafford and sisters, Rosemary Minter and Loretta Broyles. Survived by her children: Karen Mans (Garard), Donna Tate (Darrell), Mark Stafford (Stacy), Phyllis Wolf (Dan), Carl Solomon, Stacey Polley (Victor); 14 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. Rosary: 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 25; Mass: 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, both at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Memorials established with St. Francis of Assisi School or Bishop Carroll Catholic High School.