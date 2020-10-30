Louise Caro
August 25, 1929 - October 27, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Louise Ann Caro was born Louise Ann Buono in Boston, Massachusetts to Dr. Charles Buono and Mrs. Aurora (D'Argenis) Buono on August 25th, 1929, and passed peacefully at home in Wichita with her husband of 68 years, Alfred, by her side on October 27th, 2020. A born nurturer, Louise cherished the many roles in her life as a Sister, Student, Teacher, Wife, Mother and Homemaker. But her ultimate calling was as our Nonni. To Louise, being a grandmother, being our Nonni, was everything. She cherished the family that she and Al made together. And even though we didn't all live in the same city, it was amazing how often we'd be around her dining room together for one of her famous Sunday family dinners. Her cooking, frankly, was beyond compare. Nothing even comes close. She was quick with a joke and a laugh that warmed the heart of absolutely anyone who met her. She loved a good Scotch old fashioned and playing cards – hearts and gin rummy were her favorites. If it wasn't cards, it was a puzzle. Or a board game. Or time to go on a walk. Louise was always on the move. Even her grandchildren would marvel at her relentless energy. She was always sweeping, cooking, weeding, tidying or doing something – and she and Al encouraged and passed this work ethic along to their children and grandchildren. Louise was a 1952 graduate of Lesley College in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She's survived by her Husband, Alfred Caro, her brother, Dr. Robert Buono and his wife Linda, her daughter, Lynn (Caro) Devins and her husband George Devins, and her son, Charles Caro. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Marissa Devins and her husband Matt Rice, John Charles Devins and his wife Tierney Devins, William Devins, Nicole Caro-Bakri and her husband Austin Bakri, and Chad Caro, as well as her great-grandchildren Grayson Bakri and John Anthony Devins. The services for Louise will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1321 N Stratford Ln, Wichita, KS 67206. The Rosary will be at 4:30pm on Sunday November 1st. Mass will be held at 10:00am on Monday, November 2nd. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations on Louise's behalf to one of these two groups very near to her heart. St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1321 Stratford Lane, Wichita, KS 67206. Susan G. Komen Foundation for Breast Cancer Research, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380. Downing and Lahey Mortuary – East Chapel. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
.