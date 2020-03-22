Wherry, Louise L. age 94, of Wichita passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John L. Wherry. Survivors include daughters, Martha Wherry of Wichita and Beth (Ted) Heuer of Homer, Alaska; nieces and nephews; and friends who loved her dearly. She will be greatly missed and remembered for her wit, kindness, generosity, and gentle spirit. Private interment. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials to East Heights United Methodist Church, 4407 E. Douglas, Wichita KS 67218 or the Wichita Audubon Society, PO Box 47607, Wichita KS 67201, for the benefit of the Chaplin Nature Center.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 22, 2020