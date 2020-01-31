Stanley, Louise (Vannaman) 95, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was born October 2, 1924 in Hazelton, KS. Louise is survived by her sons, Norvin (Eileen) Stanley and Mark (Tami) Stanley; daughters, Vicky (Bing) Bingler, Sheri (Jim) DeWitt, and Deborah (Steve) Leiker; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Memorial Service: 2 pm, Monday, February 3, 2020 at Smith Mortuary - Haysville, 7031 S. Broadway, Haysville, KS 67060. Memorial contributions may be made to Amedisys Foundation, 250 W. Douglas Ave. #110, Wichita, KS 67202. View full obituary at www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 31, 2020