Louise (Vannaman) Stanley (1924 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "I will miss you Weezi."
    - Larry VonAchen
Service Information
Smith Mortuary - Haysville
7031 South Broadway
Haysville, KS
67060
(316)-522-7553
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Haysville
7031 South Broadway
Haysville, KS 67060
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Stanley, Louise (Vannaman) 95, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was born October 2, 1924 in Hazelton, KS. Louise is survived by her sons, Norvin (Eileen) Stanley and Mark (Tami) Stanley; daughters, Vicky (Bing) Bingler, Sheri (Jim) DeWitt, and Deborah (Steve) Leiker; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Memorial Service: 2 pm, Monday, February 3, 2020 at Smith Mortuary - Haysville, 7031 S. Broadway, Haysville, KS 67060. Memorial contributions may be made to Amedisys Foundation, 250 W. Douglas Ave. #110, Wichita, KS 67202. View full obituary at www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 31, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details