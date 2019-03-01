ANDOVER-Burnett, Lovetta M. 79, of Andover, KS, was reunited in Heaven Sunday, February 24, 2019 with husband, Kermitt. Lovetta was born in Hume, MO on May 17, 1939. Survived by daughters, Dianna Smith and Detta Sowers; grandchildren, Tina (Matt) Wright, Tony Solt; and 3 great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death, parents, Tony and Clestine Lauber; brother, Douglas Lauber; and husband, Kermitt Lynn Burnett. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, with services following at 2 p.m. at Lakeview.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lovetta M. Burnett.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 1, 2019