1/
Lowell Collumber
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lowell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lowell Collumber
October 20, 1942 - October 25, 2020
Cheney, Kansas - Lowell W. Collumber, 78, passed away in Wichita, KS on October 25, 2020. Born in Wichita, KS on October 20, 1942 to the late Ronald and Dorothea (Parsons) Collumber. Lowell was a very loving and caring son to his mother. Also, preceded in death by his uncles, Elton, Veral, Galen and Richard Parsons, aunts Myraline Slusser and JoAnn Compton. Survived by Uncle Wayne Parsons and Aunt Almira Zimmerman, numerous cousins, special friend, Susan, and all residents and staff of the Cheney Golden Age Home in Cheney, KS. Lowell had lived in Wichita until December, 2008 when he moved to Cheney. Lowell loved and was loved by the entire Cheney Golden Age Home residents and staff and he truly found his forever home and cared deeply for everyone there. He found his purpose there and was an intricate part of the daily activities and helped doing anything he could. The family would like to extend our deepest thanks and gratitude for the caring and love shown to Lowell by the entire staff and residents. Out of concern during this time of COVID, there will be a private, family only service for Lowell.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved