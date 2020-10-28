Lowell Collumber

October 20, 1942 - October 25, 2020

Cheney, Kansas - Lowell W. Collumber, 78, passed away in Wichita, KS on October 25, 2020. Born in Wichita, KS on October 20, 1942 to the late Ronald and Dorothea (Parsons) Collumber. Lowell was a very loving and caring son to his mother. Also, preceded in death by his uncles, Elton, Veral, Galen and Richard Parsons, aunts Myraline Slusser and JoAnn Compton. Survived by Uncle Wayne Parsons and Aunt Almira Zimmerman, numerous cousins, special friend, Susan, and all residents and staff of the Cheney Golden Age Home in Cheney, KS. Lowell had lived in Wichita until December, 2008 when he moved to Cheney. Lowell loved and was loved by the entire Cheney Golden Age Home residents and staff and he truly found his forever home and cared deeply for everyone there. He found his purpose there and was an intricate part of the daily activities and helped doing anything he could. The family would like to extend our deepest thanks and gratitude for the caring and love shown to Lowell by the entire staff and residents. Out of concern during this time of COVID, there will be a private, family only service for Lowell.





