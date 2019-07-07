Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lowell G. Brown. View Sign Service Information Hillside Funeral Home West 2929 West Thirteenth Street Wichita , KS 67203 (316)-943-2929 Send Flowers Notice

Brown, Lowell G. 72, passed away on July 1, 2019. A native of Wichita, Lowell graduated high school at Ponca Military Academy in Ponca City Oklahoma in 1965. He attended Wichita State University and Butler Co. Comm. College. He worked in aircraft for Boeing and Cessna. He also worked for Wichita Metropolitan Transit Authority, NCR and AT&T. In 1995 he took a position with LTX Corp. and relocated to San Jose Ca. and worked as a technical writer and traveled worldwide as a technical instructor for LTX test equipment. While in San Jose he graduated from the University of San Francisco in 2002. He returned to Wichita in June 2009 after a companywide layoff of all employees over 50. He was an Advanced Class Amateur Radio Operator since 1970 and in 2010 retired and once again returned to Amateur Radio. A Mason since 1973, originally in Albert Pike Lodge #303, he transferred to Haysville #112 in 2009 and served as that Lodge's Worshipful Master in 2012. He was also a member of Douglass #151 where he was Worshipful Master since 2014 and Belle Plaine Lodge 173 serving as Worshipful Master in 2019. He was also a member of the Wichita Scottish Rite, Midian Shrine and Tuscan Lodge #460 serving as Junior Deacon in 2019. Lowell was very active in the Grand Lodge of Kansas where he currently served as Grand Persuivant. He also served the Grand Lodge as District Deputy Grand Master on several occasions, Area Deputy Grand Master and as Grand Junior Steward in 2017. He was also awarded the Distinguished Service Medal in 2017, one of the highest honors afforded by the Grand Lodge of Kansas. He is preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Dorothy (Hayes) Brown. He is survived by his sister Judy Brown of Wichita. Visitation from 6-8 PM on Mon. July 8th with Funeral Services 1:30PM, Tues. July 9th both at Hillside Funeral Home West Chapel with burial to follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Masonic Rites by the Grand Lodge of Kansas and Haysville Lodge #112. In Lieu of flowers memorial to Haysville Masonic Lodge #112.



