Hurtig, Lowell LaVerne 82, Wichita, a retired Boeing employee passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. Lowell was born in Delphos, KS and preceded in death by his parents LaVerne and Erma Hurtig; brother Carroll Hurtig; and sister Janice Bonine. He was a Navy Vietnam War Veteran, long time member of the American Legion and an avid sportsman. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lowell's memory can be made to the American Legion, Post 401 and be mailed to Wilson Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 166, Minneapolis, KS 67467. A celebration of life will be held in Delphos at a later date. www.wilsonfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 24, 2020.