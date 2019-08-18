OVERLAND PARK-Shepherd, Lowell Scott passed away at his home in Overland Park, KS on July 1st, 2019. Scott was born to the late Margaret and Leo Shepherd on May 19, 1952 in Kingman, KS. He graduated from Kingman High School in 1970 where he ran track & field and played football and baseball. He graduated from K.S.U. with a degree in architecture and worked for various architectural firms in the Kansas City area. He is survived by his children, Nick Shepherd and Jessie Huber (Matthew); and grandchildren, Kane, Chase and Rachel. He is also survived by his siblings, Jan Hilton (Mike), Cheryl Sayler (Don), Jo Vanderbeek (Hank), Steve Shepherd (Gail) and Sue Stubbs. Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be August 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Kingman, KS. Memorials to Kingman High School Athletics.

